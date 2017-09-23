5 Things to Know: 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico, curbside recycling still suspended

Rescue workers look for survivors in Mexico City on September 23, 2017, four days after the powerful quake that hit central Mexico. (Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Here are the top stories to follow as of Saturday morning:

Another earthquake rocks southern Mexico

A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday, causing new alarm in a country reeling from two still-more-powerful quakes this month that have killed nearly 400 people. The U.S. Geological Survey said the new, magnitude 6.1 temblor was centered about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south-southeast of Matias Romero in the state of Oaxaca, which was the region most battered by a magnitude 8.1 quake on Sept. 7.

Heads Up: There's a big I-10 shutdown in downtown this weekend

There's a big traffic alert to be aware of on I-10/Katy Freeway in downtown this weekend – warn a friend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will close all eight lanes in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, although these weekend closures can sometimes wrap up a little earlier. Either way, you should avoid the area through the weekend, if possible.

Red Cross admits more delays for those seeking assistance

The Red Cross promised $400 to flood victims, but many are telling KHOU 11 News they've yet to see money. The organization relaunched its website Thursday, but as of Friday evening, a spokesperson said it was still experiencing delays.

Reminder: Stop putting your green bins out, Houston has suspended curbside recycling

Many people have turned to KHOU 11 and Houston's 311 hotline to ask the question: "Why isn't my recycling getting picked up?" A few days after Hurricane Harvey flooded our community, the City of Houston announced it would suspend its curbside recycling collection to focus on storm debris. Collection is suspended indefinitely, so it's currently unknown when it will resume.

Quake detected in North Korea; monitors differ on whether it was natural or nuclear

Monitoring sites in countries around North Korea reported seismic activity in that country Saturday, but differed on whether the quake was likely to be natural or man-made, such as a nuclear test. South Korea's weather agency reports a magnitude 3.0 earthquake in an area of North Korea where the country recently conducted a nuclear test, but assessed the seismic activity as natural.

