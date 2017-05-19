44th Annual Strawberry Festival kicks off

The 44th annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival opens Friday at 3 p.m.
As usual, there will be carnival rides, live music, food, entertainment, contests and, of course, slices of the biggest strawberry shortcake in the land for sale. Tickets to the festival are $15.
The three day festival takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center and Fairgrounds at 7902 W. Fairmont Pkwy.
For more info, visit: http://strawberryfest.org/
