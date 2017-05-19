KHOU
44th Annual Strawberry Festival kicks off

It's strawberry season and what better way to celebrate than the world's largest strawberry shortcake. Sherry Williams was at the Pasadena Strawberry Festival Friday morning where they're attempting to break that record.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 12:00 PM. CDT May 19, 2017

The 44th annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival opens Friday at 3 p.m.  

As usual, there will be carnival rides, live music, food, entertainment, contests and, of course, slices of the biggest strawberry shortcake in the land for sale.  Tickets to the festival are $15.

The three day festival takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center and Fairgrounds at 7902 W. Fairmont Pkwy.

For more info, visit:  http://strawberryfest.org/

