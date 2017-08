Four Houston police officers were transported to the hospital Friday after a collision in southwest Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Four Houston police officers were transported to the hospital Friday after a collision in southwest Houston.

The collision happened Friday afternoon on West Bellfort near Gessner and involved two HPD cruisers.

Officials say four officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

