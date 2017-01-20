KHOU
4 injured in crash with Alief I.S.D. bus

Four people were injured Friday when a car hit an Alief I.S.D. school bus with Elsik High School students on board.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:26 PM. CST January 20, 2017

HOUSTON - Four people were injured Friday when a car hit an Alief I.S.D. school bus with Elsik High School students on board.

Officials say a car with four Hastings High School students inside hit the bus around 3 p.m. Friday in the 9100 block of Dairy Ashford.

Authorities say the four students in the car were transported to nearby hospitals. District officials say none of the students on the bus were injured.

(© 2017 KHOU)


