4 injured in crash with Alief I.S.D. bus

Four people were injured Friday when a car hit an Alief I.S.D. school bus with Elsik High School students on board. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - Four people were injured Friday when a car hit an Alief I.S.D. school bus with Elsik High School students on board.

Officials say a car with four Hastings High School students inside hit the bus around 3 p.m. Friday in the 9100 block of Dairy Ashford.

Authorities say the four students in the car were transported to nearby hospitals. District officials say none of the students on the bus were injured.

Crash between @AliefISD bus and car just cleared here on dairy ashford. 4 kids in car taken to hospitals with unknown injuries #khou11 pic.twitter.com/H4svQpdbAx — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) January 20, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)