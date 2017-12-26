30 families displaced after fire at South Houston apartment complex

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas – About 30 families were left homeless after an overnight fire destroyed a South Houston apartment building.

According to the South Houston Police Department, it started at 1 a.m. Tuesday at the complex located in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the structure is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

