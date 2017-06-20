3 men rescued near Freeport after boat capsizes

Three men were found clinging to their capsized boat Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Freeport after sending a distress call out. (Photo: Custom)

FREEPORT, Texas - Three men were found clinging to their capsized boat Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Freeport after sending a distress call out.

The Coast Guard rescued the men about 13 miles southwest of Freeport. The men sent out a mayday call just before 3 p.m., and watchstanders sent a boat crew from Station Freeport and an Air Station Houston helicopter to find them.

Around 3:25 p.m., the Station Freeport response boat crew found the man on top of the capsized boat and took them back to the station.

It is unclear as to what caused the boat to overturn. The three men were not injured.

© 2017 KHOU-TV