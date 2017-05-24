3 Houston-area school bus accidents reported in 3 days

There have been three crashes involving school buses in the Houston area in the last three days. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - There have been three crashes involving school buses in the Houston area in the last three days.

The first was a fatal accident near Manvel on Monday. A 5-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed.

The second accident occurred on Highway 288 at Southmore near the Medical Center Tuesday. No children were on board the Houston ISD bus, but the driver was transported to the hospital.

The third wreck was in Crosby Wednesday. Crosby ISD officials say 15 children were on the bus at the time, but no one was injured.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there have been an average of 673 school bus accidents in Harris County each year since 2014.

That’s just under two accidents a day.

Of those accidents, the bus drivers were ticketed about 12 percent of the time.

TxDOT shows more than half of those citations came from the same three offenses: Failure to yield right of way, failure to drive in a single lane, and failure to control speed.

TxDOT crash data from 2014-2017:

Total number of tickets: 276

Fail to control speed: 72

Fail to yield right of way: 54

Fail to drive in a single lane: 27

DPS Troopers say bus speed was a factor in the deadly wreck on Monday in Brazoria County.

On Tuesday, KHOU 11 News sat down with the father of the 5-year-old boy who was killed earlier this week. He said the child was in the car with his grandparents when they were rear-ended by an Alvin ISD bus.

“My son was innocent. My dad was 63. He’s never been in a car accident. This was the first time for him ever to be in an accident. Very unusual. I felt very safe with my son with him,” Joseph Salazar said.

DPS Troopers say prosecutors are still going over evidence to determine if the bus driver will be charged.

