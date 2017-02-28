Lockdown lifted on 3 HISD schools, HCC campus

This is the zone where residents are advised to stay inside after two HPD officers were shot. (OEM)

HOUSTON - Lockdowns have been lifted on three HISD schools and one Houston Community College campus following an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston.

Gross Elementary, Valley West Elementary, and Welch Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

HCC Brays Oak campus was also on lockdown as a precaution. HCC tweeted that the campus will be closed for the rest of the day Tuesday.

Police believe the suspect who shot two police officers was hiding out in the neighborhood. He is described as Hispanic, dressed in all black with a blue bandana.

"The suspect at large is considered armed and dangerous," Acevedo said. "Someone who is willing to shoot and try to kill two officers in broad daylight over a property crime, is someone who is a threat to the community."

Parents are urged to follow the schools instructions for picking up their children.

