2nd cyclist death involving light rail in less than a week

HOUSTON – For the second time in less than a week officials confirm that a cyclist has died after an incident with METRO light rail.

Sunday evening at about 6:10 p.m. a man was on a bicycle near the 610 South Loop at Fannin when he was struck. The man was taken to the hospital but died overnight, METRO officials confirmed early Monday morning.

At the time of the incident officials said it did not appear the cyclist had ties to the Super Bowl game which was underway not far away at NRG Stadium.

On Friday, a Rice University professor was killed when she was struck by a light rail train next to Hermann Park.

