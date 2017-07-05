29-year-old Baytown man found dead in Comal River, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Police say a body pulled from the Comal River Tuesday has been identified as a 29-year-old Baytown man.

According to the New Braunfels police, officer and NBFD were called to an area of the Comal River just downstream from the San Antonio Street Bridge around 11:10 a.m.

First responders found a group of people on the river had located a man, now identified as Jorge Chapa Gonzalez, in the water who was not conscious or breathing.

Police said Gonzalez died at the scene, and “although no foul play is suspected, the man’s death remains under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.”

