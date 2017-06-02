2017 TEGNA Grant

Dress for Success-Houston

KHOU 11 and the TEGNA Foundation has begun accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profit organizations.

We value projects that take a creative approach to improving people's lives. We are looking to provide non-profit organizations with funds that will impact the community in a major way.

Last year was the first year that KHOU 11 awarded the TEGNA Grant. Dress for Success- Houston and Girls, Inc. of Greater Houston each received $52,500 to assist in impacting the Houston community.

This year KHOU 11 is looking to award one non-profit with $125,000.

Applications must be received via mail by 4 p.m. on July 1, 2017. Please find all of the information needed below.

Applicants will be notified regarding next steps by Aug. 1, 2017.

TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM here: http://bit.ly/1mpwyms

Mail completed application and materials to:

Alexandria Williams, Community Marketing and Public Relations Specialist

KHOU 11

1945 Allen Parkway

Houston, TX 77019

GENERAL GUIDELINES here: http://bit.ly/1k4wyXp

WHAT WE REQUIRE:

Your proposal must contain the following information:

Application must be made on TEGNA Foundation form

A needs statement

IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption (mandatory for consideration)

Overview of the organization

Clearly stated budget of TEGNA Grant funds

If you have not been determined a tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3), please apply once you have received determination

Objectives of the project to be funded

Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

Information on whether the project is new or ongoing

Description of constituency to be served

Information on community and volunteer involvement

How will the project be evaluated

Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable

One-page project budget, and an organizational budget

List of other funding sources, committed and applied for

Pertinent publications may be included.

WHAT WE DO NOT FUND:

Like many donors, we receive many more requests than we can fund. As a result, contributions will not be considered for the following purposes:

Individuals

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be tax-exempt under 501(c)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school

budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups or voter registration drives

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Medical or other research organizations; organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S.

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, veterans' organizations, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS here: http://bit.ly/1O8Lpb3.

Contact: Alexandria Williams

