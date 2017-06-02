KHOU
2017 TEGNA Grant

Alexandria Williams, KHOU 2:15 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

KHOU 11 and the TEGNA Foundation has begun accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profit organizations.

We value projects that take a creative approach to improving people's lives. We are looking to provide non-profit organizations with funds that will impact the community in a major way.

Last year was the first year that KHOU 11 awarded the TEGNA Grant. Dress for Success- Houston and Girls, Inc. of Greater Houston each received $52,500 to assist in impacting the Houston community. 

This year KHOU 11 is looking to award one non-profit with $125,000. 

Applications must be received via mail by 4 p.m. on July 1, 2017. Please find all of the information needed below. 

Applicants will be notified regarding next steps by Aug. 1, 2017. 

TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM here: http://bit.ly/1mpwyms

Mail completed application and materials to:

Alexandria Williams, Community Marketing and Public Relations Specialist 
KHOU 11 
1945 Allen Parkway 

Houston, TX 77019

GENERAL GUIDELINES here: http://bit.ly/1k4wyXp

WHAT WE REQUIRE:

Your proposal must contain the following information:

  • Application must be made on TEGNA Foundation form

  • A needs statement

  • IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption (mandatory for consideration)

  • Overview of the organization

  • Clearly stated budget of TEGNA Grant funds

If you have not been determined a tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3), please apply once you have received determination

  • Objectives of the project to be funded

  • Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project

  • Information on whether the project is new or ongoing

  • Description of constituency to be served

  • Information on community and volunteer involvement

  • How will the project be evaluated

  • Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable

  • One-page project budget, and an organizational budget

  • List of other funding sources, committed and applied for

  • Pertinent publications may be included.

WHAT WE DO NOT FUND:

Like many donors, we receive many more requests than we can fund. As a result, contributions will not be considered for the following purposes:

  • Individuals

  • Organizations not determined by the IRS to be tax-exempt under 501(c)(3)

  • National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

  • Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

  • Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school
    budgets)

  • Political action or legislative advocacy groups or voter registration drives

  • Endowment funds

  • Multiple-year pledge campaigns

  • Medical or other research organizations; organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S.

  • Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, veterans' organizations, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS here: http://bit.ly/1O8Lpb3.

Contact: Alexandria Williams

© 2017 KHOU-TV


