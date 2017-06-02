2017 TEGNA Grant

KHOU 11 and the TEGNA Foundation has begun accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profit organizations.
We value projects that take a creative approach to improving people's lives. We are looking to provide non-profit organizations with funds that will impact the community in a major way.
Last year was the first year that KHOU 11 awarded the TEGNA Grant. Dress for Success- Houston and Girls, Inc. of Greater Houston each received $52,500 to assist in impacting the Houston community.
This year KHOU 11 is looking to award one non-profit with $125,000.
Applications must be received via mail by 4 p.m. on July 1, 2017. Please find all of the information needed below.
Applicants will be notified regarding next steps by Aug. 1, 2017.
TEGNA FOUNDATION APPLICATION FORM here: http://bit.ly/1mpwyms
Mail completed application and materials to:
Alexandria Williams, Community Marketing and Public Relations Specialist
KHOU 11
1945 Allen Parkway
Houston, TX 77019
GENERAL GUIDELINES here: http://bit.ly/1k4wyXp
WHAT WE REQUIRE:
Your proposal must contain the following information:
-
Application must be made on TEGNA Foundation form
-
A needs statement
-
IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption (mandatory for consideration)
-
Overview of the organization
-
Clearly stated budget of TEGNA Grant funds
If you have not been determined a tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3), please apply once you have received determination
-
Objectives of the project to be funded
-
Your organization's qualifications to carry out the project
-
Information on whether the project is new or ongoing
-
Description of constituency to be served
-
Information on community and volunteer involvement
-
How will the project be evaluated
-
Plans for continued funding of the project, if applicable
-
One-page project budget, and an organizational budget
-
List of other funding sources, committed and applied for
-
Pertinent publications may be included.
WHAT WE DO NOT FUND:
Like many donors, we receive many more requests than we can fund. As a result, contributions will not be considered for the following purposes:
-
Individuals
-
Organizations not determined by the IRS to be tax-exempt under 501(c)(3)
-
National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs
-
Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets
-
Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school
budgets)
-
Political action or legislative advocacy groups or voter registration drives
-
Endowment funds
-
Multiple-year pledge campaigns
-
Medical or other research organizations; organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the U.S.
-
Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, veterans' organizations, volunteer firefighters or similar groups
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS here: http://bit.ly/1O8Lpb3.
Contact: Alexandria Williams
