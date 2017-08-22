2017 KHOU 11 Blood Drive

HOUSTON - For the last 27 years, KHOU 11 has encouraged the greater Houston area to Commit for Life and donate to its annual drive benefiting the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

In 2017, we celebrate the more than 26,000 donations made over those 27 years, and encourage the community to keep the tradition going!

From Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 4, donations will be accepted at all neighborhood donor centers as well as mobile sites throughout the area to help support Houston’s blood supply during the Labor Day holiday.

The 2016 KHOU 11 Blood Drive brought in over 1,400 donations, which was enough to save more than 5,000 lives.

Each person who donates, or attempts to donate, and credits the “KHOU 11 Blood Drive” will receive a commemorative T-shirt - while supplies last and pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Donations can be made at local neighborhood donor centers or the additional locations below. Visit www.giveblood.org for a full list of donor centers in your neighborhood.

Aug. 26 – Sept. 4 , 2017:

Saturday, Aug. 26 | 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Chuy’s 290 & HWY.6

Monday, Aug. 28 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

El Campo Fire Department

Star Cinema Grill – HWY. 6, Missouri City

The Woodlands Mall – Donor Coach By Dillard’s

Tuesday, Aug. 29 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Katy Mills Mall- Donor Coach By Entrance #6

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

West Houston Medical Center- 12141 Richmond, 77082

Thursday, Aug. 31 | 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Guns of Texas – 8050 N. Sam Houston West #400

Vintage Park – Donor Coach By Star Cinema Grill

Willowfork Fire Department- 26950 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy 77494

Friday, Sept. 1 | 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Massage Heights Kings Crossing

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch

3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Big Horn BBQ- Pearland, TX

First Colony Mall- Donor Coach By Food Court

Outlets at Conroe-Donor Coach By Pacsun

Saturday, Sept. 2 | 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Porter Volunteer Fire Department

Walgreens #10681- Sealy, TX

Westfield Fire Department

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Edwards Marque 23 –Donor Coach in Parking Lot

Sunday, Sept. 3 | 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Montgomery Co. Sherriff’s Office-New Caney

