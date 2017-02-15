2017 Free Press Summer Fest lineup released

HOUSTON - This year's Free Press Summer Fest lineup has been announced.
Lorde, Flume, G-Eazy, Cage the Elephant, The Shins and Houston's own Solange are headliners.
The music festival will be held on June 3-4 at Eleanor Tinsley Park in downtown Houston.
Over 55 artists will perform on 4 stages, including Tove Lo, Carnage, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Jon Bellion, Jauz, Grouplove, Milky Chance, DVBBS, Portugal. The Man, Big K.R.I.T., Charli XCX, The Strumbellas and many more.
