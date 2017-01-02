2016 deadliest for San Antonio in 20 years

SAPD Headquarters (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio ended 2016 with a total of 151 homicides, the highest number of murders since 1995.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, San Antonio has the highest homicide rate increase from 2015 compared to any of the top twenty largest police departments in the country.

Family members who lost loved ones this year to the violence are still grieving.

"I look at the news every day and it seems like to me every time we look up somebody is getting shot and killed it was the worst day of my life that was my baby son that was my youngest I have four kids and now I only have three and I lost my baby," said Donna Dotson, whose 35-year-old son was shot and killed on the east side in June.

The homicide rate increased 61 percent in San Antonio from 2015 when the Alamo city saw 94 homicides. This increase is more than other major cities like Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago.

(© 2017 KENS)