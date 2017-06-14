$200K bond set for driver blamed in crash that killed beloved coach

HOUSTON - The case against a man accused of driving drunk and killing a high school coach is moving forward.

The suspect, 51-year-old Gerardo Luna, is still in the hospital. A judge gave the undocumented immigrant from Mexico a bond totaling $200,000.

Luna is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. He's accused of driving the wrong way on a tollway early Sunday morning. Adrian Byrd, a coach at Heights High School, was killed in the crash.

Prosecutors revealed that the coach's wife, Veronnia Byrd, is still in a coma and a metal plate has to be surgically placed in her jaw, which will then be wired shut.

