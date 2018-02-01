2-year-old girl drowns in Liberty Co. pond

Liberty County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KHOU)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A 2-year-old girl drowned Thursday afternoon after wandering away from a home.

Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a missing girl from the Moss Hill area off of County Road 2113, west of County Road 146 North, around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the girl’s grandmother was watching her and said the girl stepped out while she was in the bathroom.

Deputies found the toddler in a pond about 200 to 300 yards behind the home. She was taken to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, but the girl’s death is still under investigation. Deputies say no charges are expected.

© 2018 KHOU-TV