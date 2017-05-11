2 off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting in NE Harris County

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two off-duty sheriff’s deputies were involved in a fatal shooting outside a bar in northeast Harris County early Friday.

It happened off Woodforest east of Normandy at about 2 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Deputies were working a security job outside Johnny B’s Outlaw Saloon when they believed they were under fire, so they pulled out their weapons and started shooting.

A person was shot and killed in the parking lot, in or near a black Cadillac sedan.

Multiple witnesses heard what happened.

“We just heard shots, we were here with some friends,” said Ralph Banda. “We hid by the brick wall, and we heard the return fire.”

The investigation was still underway as of 4:45 a.m. with the Cadillac taped off in the parking lot.

