2 men drown, another injured near San Luis Pass

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Two men drowned Monday after officials say they were swept by currents at Treasure Island near San Luis Pass.

Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene Monday afternoon and found Larry Lumpkin, 67, of Willis, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Lumpkin was vacationing with his family and was swimming in the surf at the island when he started struggling with the currents.

Officials say Lumpkin’s son-in-law, 46-year-old Dennis Roberson, of Montgomery, tried to rescue him, but he was also swept away by the currents. Roberson’s son was able to pull Roberson to shore before he collapsed.

Roberson was taken by Life Flight to UTMB Galveston where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a man heard Lumpkin’s screams for help and jumped in the water to try rescuing him. Lumpkin could not be revived, and the man, identified as Armando Espinoza, 54, of Houston, was taken to UTMB Galveston by Light Flight after taking in a large amount of water.

Deputies say Espinoza was stable before heading to the hospital.

