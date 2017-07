Two people are in custody after a chase that began along the South Loop near Tidwell. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - Two people are in custody after a chase that began along the South Loop near Tidwell.

Police say the chase started around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Tidwell and, at one point, wound up in traffic.

The chase ended on Highway 288 in Brazoria County.

© 2017 KHOU-TV