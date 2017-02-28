One HPD officer critical, one OK after shooting

One Houston police officer is in critical condition and another is stable after they were shot by burglary suspects in a southwest Houston neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - One Houston police officer is in critical condition and another is recovering from a gunshot wound in his leg after they were shot by burglary suspects in a southwest Houston neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Both officers were alert and talking when they arrived at the hospital. The officer brought to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Ronny Cortez, a 24-year veteran with the Houston Police Department, was more seriously hurt.

Officials say Cortez was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition and will need surgery. Jose Munoz, a 10-year veteran with HPD, was shot in the ankle and is being treated at Ben Taub Hospital. Officials say Munoz could be discharged as early as Wednesday morning.

Houston police lined the streets leading towards the Medical Center to escort the officers. Police say the suspect who shot both men is dead, but another is still at large.

“Someone that’s willing to shoot and try to kill two fully uniformed officers in broad daylight after committing a burglary, which is a property crime, will not hesitate to kill a member of that community,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo. "We may be bruised. We may be battered. We may be shot. But our men and women...don't get to take the night off."

“I want to ask all of Houston and people in the region to pray for both of these officers and their families,” said Houston mayor Sylvester Turner. “They get up every day and go to their shift, they don’t know what’s going to happen during their shifts and they dutifully serve their city.

Both men are married, and their wives are with them at the hospital. Officer Cortez also has a child in college.

Houston police and United Airlines helped the family arrange a flight back to town.

