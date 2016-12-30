HPD: Deadly house fire likely murder-suicide

Houston Police say a husband and wife are among three people dead at the scene of a "suspicious" house fire in Oak Forest. HPD homicide detectives are now on the scene in the 1300 block of Richelieu at Oak Forest Drive. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- Houston Police say early indications are that a deadly house fire in northwest Houston is a murder/suicide, pending autopsy results.

A husband and wife are among three people dead the "suspicious" in Oak Forest.

Since Friday morning, HPD homicide detectives have been on the scene in the 1300 block of Richelieu at Oak Forest Drive. HPD's bomb squad was also been called to the scene to deal with ammunition found in the home.

The fire broke out at the home at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. Fire officials said when they arrived they found heavy flames coming from the home. The fire is now under control, however.

"Initially, crews described heavy flames shooting up in the air, as high as 50 feet," HFD Capt. Ruy Lozano said.

Fire officials added that the three victims were found in different areas of the property. One was found in a remodeled apartment garage, another in the home and the third outside.

"The bodies were found in three different places that really add to requesting a more thorough investigation," he added.

Houston Arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Neighbors huddled together, trying to piece together what may have happened on the corner of Richilieu and Oak Forest.

They describe the family as kind and quiet. The husband worked as the neighborhood plumber.

“Right now, all we ask is that everybody keep their thoughts and prayers for the friends, family and the community that's been impacted by this fatality,” Lozano said.

Immediate family was notified — in fact, they spent the morning at the scene.

Houston Police are holding out on releasing the victim’s names as a courtesy to them.

