2 dead in single-vehicle accident in Texas City

Dayton police are investigating after a baby died because he was left in a hot car all day. (Photo: KHOU)

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Texas City police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and one in critical condition Friday night.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of State Highway 146 North. Police say the driver of a yellow Nissan SUV was going southbound on Highway 146 and left the roadway, ejecting the driver and the passenger.

Officials say one person died at the scene. The other was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch by air ambulance and is in critical condition.

© 2017 KHOU-TV