A two-alarm fire destroyed four units at a condominium complex in southwest Houston early Tuesday. No injuries were reported. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A two-alarm fire destroyed four units at a condominium complex in southwest Houston early Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at about 1:25 a.m. on Jeanetta at Lipan, shooting big flames into the night sky and forcing residents outside.

Investigators believe an electrical issue sparked the issue in the attic of the building.

Firefighters arrived and fought the flames from the outside since all of the occupants made it out safely. Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings and trees.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

Photos: 2-alarm fire destroys condos in SW Houston

(© 2017 KHOU)