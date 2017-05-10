2-alarm fire destroys apartments in NW Houston

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Nearly a dozen apartment units were damaged or destroyed in an early-morning fire in northwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department says the fire broke out at about 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Flintlock.

No injuries were reported, but several residents are now looking for another place to live.

The fire was tapped out a little over an hour after it broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV