2-alarm fire destroys apartments in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Nearly a dozen apartment units were damaged or destroyed in an early-morning fire in northwest Houston.
The Houston Fire Department says the fire broke out at about 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Flintlock.
No injuries were reported, but several residents are now looking for another place to live.
The fire was tapped out a little over an hour after it broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
