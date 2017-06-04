2-alarm fire at apartment complex in Conroe destroys 8 units

CONROE, Texas- A 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Conroe destroyed 8 units late Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Conroe Fire Department, they responded to a lighting strike at Autumn Woods Apartments located in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was seen coming from a roof of an apartment building and a second alarm was requested. They were able to get the fire under control after about an hour and limit the damage to half of the apartment building.

No injuries were reported. Officials said eight units of the 16 in the building were destroyed by the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to scene to help provide shelter for the building's occupants.

The fire department is undergoing an investigation into the cause of the fire. They said it doesn't seem to be "suspicious in nature" at this time.

