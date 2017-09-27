18-year-old autistic teen reported missing in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who is autistic and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in northwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Louis “Gene” Cano was last seen by his family in the 5100 block of Antoine at 4:30 p.m.

Cano is an 18-year-old hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Cano is autistic and unable to communicate verbally. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with green stripe top, black jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Any information concerning louis cano whereabouts should be referred to houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or houston police missing persons at 832-394-1840.

© 2017 KHOU-TV