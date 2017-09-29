15-year-old reported missing in Highlands

(Photo: HP Authorized Customer)

HIGHLANDS, Texas – Texas EquuSearch is searching for a 15-year-old reported missing Thursday in the Highlands.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Hays is thought to have been taking his kayak to ride on the San Jacinto River. His 8-foot Pelican kayak was found Friday morning by Texas EquuSearch..

It is unknown what type, style or color of clothing that Andrew was wearing.

Andrew has a small scar on the right side of his lip.

If you have seen Andrew Hays since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever regarding Andrew’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

© 2017 KHOU-TV