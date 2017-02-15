1,400 celebrate citizenship, including a KHOU 11 reporter

HOUSTON - It's a big day for about 1,400 Houstonians, as they became American citizens Wednesday.

People from more than 300 countries swore allegiance to the United States during their naturalization ceremony. For many, it was a long process and a dream they'd been working towards for years.

KHOU 11 reporter Tiffany Craig was among the new citizens at the ceremony. She was born in Scotland and for her, becoming a citizen has always been important.

“There is so much to offer here and it has been such a good country to my family that I want to be able to give back it's part of who you are. And now I have something new," said Craig.

A big congratulations to all of our new U.S. citizens!

