13-year-old girl reported missing from The Woodlands

Samantha McCain

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Deputies are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from The Woodlands Thursday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Samantha McCain let the family dog outside in the 2200 block of W. Settlers Way around 10:45 p.m. Deputies say after she did not return, her guarding went looking for her and noticed the dog outside the gate and Samantha was gone.

Samantha is approximately 5'04", 140 pounds with short red hair. She was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans, a light purple sweater and a lime green walking cast to the knee with boot. Deputies say she also uses the name Samantha Williamson.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

