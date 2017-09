100+ non-flooded vehicles up for auction Saturday in Pasadena

(Photo: Worstell Auctions)

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena says more than 100 vehicles will be up for grabs at the city’s regular vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The vehicles include surplus city vehicles as well as confiscated and abandoned vehicles.

All of the auction items may be viewed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, vehicle viewing starts at 7 a.m. and bidding will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. The auction will take place at 3124 Red Bluff RD. Pasadena, TX 77503.

All vehicles are sold as-is, but a city spokesman confirms none of the vehicles were flooded during Harvey because they were already on the storage lot, which did not flood.

Vehicles up for grabs are mostly older. You’ll find a wide variety of foreign and domestic cars and trucks along with a Jaguar, a BMW and a Mercedes.

Photos: Sept. 16 vehicle auction in Pasadena

More info on the web: http://www.ci.pasadena.tx.us/default.aspx?name=purch.auctions

LIST OF VEHICLES (some may be removed without notice):

CHEV/BLACK/COLBALT

GMC-GEN/BLACK/YUKON

KIA/TAN/SPECTRA

HONDA/BLACK/UNKNOWN

FORD/WHITE/RANGER

CHEV/BLACK/COLBALT

FORD/WHITE/RANGER

YAMAHA/BLACK/MOTORCYCLE

HONDA/WHITE/ACCORD

JEEP/GOLD/GRAND CHEROKEE

AUDI/WHITE/A6

PONTIAC/SILVER/GRAND AM

CHEV/BLUE/IMPALA

FORD/GOLD/EXPLORED

MAZDA/BROWN/B SERIES

GMC/WHITE/SIERRA 1500

NISSAN/SILVER/ALTIMA

JAGUAR/SILVER/XJ SERIES

DODGE/BLACK/RAM 1500

PONTIAC/WHITE/G6

NISSAN/SILVER/MURANO

BUICK/BLACK/RENDEZVOUS

SUZUKI/BLACK/UNKNOWN

HONDA/BLUE/ACCORD

SUBARU/WHITE/OUTBACK

INFINITI/WHITE/I30

TOYOTA/BROWN/TUNDRA

ACURA/BLACK/RSX

DODGE/BLACK/RAM 1500

PONTIAC/RED/AZTEK

FORD/SILVER/F150

CHEV/RED/LUMINA

DODGE/RED/STEALTH

DODGE/BLACK/STRATUS

SATURN/GRAY/ION

DODGE/BLACK/RAM 1500

FORD/GREEN/FOCUS

DODGE/BLUE/RAM 1500

HONDA/BLACK/ACCORD

CHEV/SILVER/TRAIL BLAZER

FORD/WHITE/E250

LINCOLN/RED/NAVIGATOR

FORD/WHITE/EXPLORER

MITSUBISHI/MAROON/MONTERO

DODGE/GRAY/DAKOTA

KIA/WHITE/OPTIMA

MITSUBISHI/RED/LANCER

PONTIAC/GREEN/GRAND AM

DODGE/BLUE/ RAM 1500

FORD/WHITE/F150

NISSAN/WHITE/ALTIMA

HONDA/TAN/CIVIC

JEEP/RED/CHEROKEE

ACURA/SILVER/MDX

NISSAN/BLACK/XTERRA

FORD/GREEN/F150

VOLVO/SILVER/S90

FORD/TAN/CROWN VICTORIA

TOYOTA/BLACK/COROLLA

FORD/RED/EXPLORER

DODGE/SILVER&BLUE/RAM 1500

FORD/WHITE/CROWN VICTORIA

CHEV/GREEN/TRAIL BLAZER

CHEV/WHITE/VENTURE

BMW/WHITE/3 SERIES

HONDA/BLACK/CIVIC

CHEV/WHITE/COBALT

TOYOTA/GOLD/COROLLA

CHEV/RED/MALIBU

DODGE/WHITE/RAM 1500

FORD/WHITE/EXPEDITION

FORD/BLACK/EXPLORER

FORD/BLUE/RANGER

UNKNOWN/WHITE/TRAVELTRAILER

GMC/WHITE/CK 1500

MERCURY/SILVER/GRAND MARQUIS

DODGE/RED/STRATUS

YUGO/WHITE/TRAILER

FORD/MAROON/F250

CHRYSLER/WHITE/TOWN &COUNTRY

HONDA/TAN/CIVIC

GMC/RED/SONOMA

HONDA/GRAY/ACCORD

HYUNDAI/BLACK/ACCENT

CHEV/BLUE/METRO

FORD/GOLD/F150

CHEV/BLACK/CAMARO

FORD/GREEN/WINDSTAR

CHEV/WHITE/CAMARO

MAZDA/RED/PROTÉGÉ 5

CHEV/RED/CK 1500

HONDA/BLACK/CIVIC

UNKNOWN/RED/UNKNOWN

JAGUAR/BLUE/S TYPE

OLDSMOBILE/BLUE/ALERO

MITSUBISHI/WHITE/MIRAGE

MERCEDES-BENZ/TAN/E CLASS

FORD/RED/F 150

MITSUBISHI/GRAY/ECLIPSE

CHEV/BLUE/CK 1500

CHEV/MAROON/CAMARO

BUICK/BLUE/LESABRE

FORD/WHITE/F 250

HYUNDAI/BLACK/ELANTRA

CHEV/GOLD/S 10

HYUNDAI/LGT GREEN/ACCENT

HONDA/WHITE/CIVIC

FORD/MAROON/EXPEDITION

CHEV/GRAY/MALIBU

CHRYSLER/SILVER/CONCORDE

