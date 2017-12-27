KHOU
Close

100 Club helps family of fallen Brazoria Co. firefighter

The grieving family of a fallen Brazoria County firefighter is getting some help from The 100 Club.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:16 PM. CST December 27, 2017

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The grieving family of a fallen Brazoria County firefighter is getting some help from The 100 Club.

Related: Fallen Brazoria Co. firefighter leaves lasting legacy

The organization, which supports firefighters and police, is giving $20,000 to the family of Brazoria County fire captain Dene Barber. Barber died of a heart attack fighting a fire two weeks ago.

The money will help with the family’s immediate financial needs.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories