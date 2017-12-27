100 Club helps family of fallen Brazoria Co. firefighter

He left behind quite the legacy. That’s what the family of Captain Dene Barber says they’re remembering this Christmas. (Photo: Custom)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The grieving family of a fallen Brazoria County firefighter is getting some help from The 100 Club.

The organization, which supports firefighters and police, is giving $20,000 to the family of Brazoria County fire captain Dene Barber. Barber died of a heart attack fighting a fire two weeks ago.

The money will help with the family’s immediate financial needs.

