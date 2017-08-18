1 taken to hospital after crash with HFD ladder truck

HOUSTON -- The Houston Fire Department says a citizen was taken to the hospital after being involved in a wreck with a fire truck.

Ladder truck 26 collided with another vehicle on Park Place near De Leon shortly after 8 a.m.

According to HFD, the driver may have suffered a medical event before turning in front of a fire truck and causing the accident. The driver's sugar level was very high when they were transported.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no injuries have been reported by the HFD crew.

HFD is investigating the crash.

© 2017 KHOU-TV