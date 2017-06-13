1 shot in NW Harris Co., transported to hospital by Life Flight

One person has been injured in a shooting in rural northwest Harris County. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A person has been injured in a shooting in rural northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene along Bauer Hockley Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old boy was shot at multiple times. He was transported by Life Flight to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said the victim was with two other males; they were not injured. They told deputies that three males on a golf cart started a confrontation with them before the shooting happened.

At this time, deputies have two of the suspects detained and are searching for the other one.

