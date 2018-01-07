$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Liberty

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2018 Getty Images)

The Texas Lottery confirms a $1 million ticket was sold in Liberty for Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The Powerball lucky numbers for the $570 million jackpot were 12, 61, 30, 29, 33, 26.

Two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Texas for last night’s #Powerball drawing! One ticket was sold in #Burleson and one was sold in #Liberty! #Texas #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/qQ8hlS5gdD — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) January 7, 2018

Officials say another $1 million Powerball ticket was also sold in Burleson, Texas. There was one Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire which matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.

Related: One lucky N.H. ticket wins $570M Powerball jackpot

The Liberty winning ticket follows two other winning tickets sold in the Houston area during Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

Officials say one of the Mega Millions tickets, sold at a gas station in Baytown, earned a $1 million prize. The second ticket, sold at a liquor store in Humble, earned a $3 million prize.

Related: Lotto players flock to Houston-area stores where pair of winning tickets sold

A Powerball winner can choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever won was $590.5 million claimed by one ticket-holder in Florida in 2013.

Check your ticket! Below is the lucky Liberty location:

2111 Hwy 146 Bypass

Liberty, Texas 77575

© 2018 KHOU-TV