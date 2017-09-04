KHOU
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Houston Kroger store

KHOU.com Staff , KVUE 11:17 AM. CDT September 04, 2017

HOUSTON -- Someone in Houston may have just went from Harvey cleanup to being a million dollars richer.

The Texas Lotto website reports a million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold Saturday night at the Kroger grocery store at 7747 Kirby Drive near Main Street.

There's no official word yet on who won the money, but it can likely be put to good use given the devastation in our community.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 6 21 41 52 62, Powerball: 26.

