$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Houston Kroger store

HOUSTON -- Someone in Houston may have just went from Harvey cleanup to being a million dollars richer.

The Texas Lotto website reports a million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold Saturday night at the Kroger grocery store at 7747 Kirby Drive near Main Street.

Here is some good news to share! A $1 million winning ticket for Saturday night's #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/gs8gRjuYkN — Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) September 3, 2017

There's no official word yet on who won the money, but it can likely be put to good use given the devastation in our community.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 6 21 41 52 62, Powerball: 26.

© 2017 KHOU-TV