HCSO: 1 killed, others injured in northeast Houston crash

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was killed and others were injured, including a child, in a northeast Houston crash on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at Lockwood Road and N. Sam Houston Parkway East.

Deputies said a white Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Lockwood when its tires went off the concrete slightly and into a cut on the shoulder of the road.

The woman who was driving the vehicle attempted to get the car back onto the road, causing her car to move into the oncoming lane. A southbound SUV crashed into the passenger side of the car, flipping it upside down.

Deputies said there were three adults in the Impala; one of them died at the scene. The woman and other adult were transported to the hospital.

There were two adults and a 10-year-old child in the SUV. Deputies said the woman and child in that car were taken to the hospital, but the man who was driving refused treatment.

Deputies confirmed all of those injured were in stable condition, expect for the woman who was driving the Impala who is in critical condition.

© 2017 KHOU-TV