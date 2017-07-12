1 dead after collision involving motorcycle, car

Houston police say one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston police say one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at Aldine Westfield and Parker roads. Police say the motorcycle rider died as a result. Witnesses say that rider ran a red light.

Officials say a 4-year-old child was inside the vehicle involved and was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital. They say the child was conscious and breathing.

