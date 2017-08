Officials are investigating a crash on the 610 South Loop that left one person dead and another injured Monday night. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating a crash on the 610 South Loop that left one person dead and another injured Monday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on the 610 South Loop near the Buffalo Speedway exit.

Police say two vehicles were involved, and one person died at the scene. Another victim had to be cut out of a car and taken to the hospital.

© 2017 KHOU-TV