'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet in Houston for cancer walk
Eric Stonestreet, one of the stars of the hit show Modern Family, was in Houston on Saturday, spreading awareness about lung cancer research at the fourth annual Lung Love Walk in Buffalo Bayou Park.
KHOU 8:09 PM. CDT November 04, 2017
