'Giving Gown Foundation' donating homecoming dresses to teens affected by Harvey
In the aftermath of Harvey, the Giving Gown Foundation is working hard to make sure every teenage girl affected by the hurricane can still have the homecoming night of their dreams.
KHOU 11:03 PM. CDT September 23, 2017
