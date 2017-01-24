Family sees relative dead on live tv

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spring principal under fire for Facebook post
-
HCSO: One dead in drive-by shooting in Spring
-
Woodlands dog saves woman from attacker
-
Single father gunned down at home
-
Search for missing 10-year-old girl
-
Deputy crashes on I-45 N.
-
Food trucks at Super Bowl events could be game changer
-
Deputies find 3 deceased, 2 critically injured inside Brazoria County home
-
Man shot at Pearland home
-
Watt releasing new sneakers at midnight
More Stories
-
Spring principal under fire for Facebook postJan 23, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
Dog saves woman from attacker in The WoodlandsJan 23, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
LIST: 89th annual Oscar nominations announcedJan 24, 2017, 7:31 a.m.