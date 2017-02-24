Local workers, clerks in fear after recent robberies, shootings

A clerk at a local dry cleaners in Houston rings up a customer at a cash register. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Honest, hard-working clerks like 18-year-old Javier Vasquez are easy targets for criminals willing to kill for a small amount of of cash.

This week a Shipley Donut clerk had a gun pointed at her head while Kroger employees dodged a bullet during an armed robbery.

Vasquez died while protecting his mother at a Subway in southeast Houston Wednesday evening.

"It's heartbreaking," said one clerk who works at a nearby dry cleaner that didn't want to be identified. "I wish something would be done to get these people and bring them to justice. We just try and be careful whenever we're here."

The college student shared some perspective about what it's like to work in this difficult job.

"Every day I wake up in the morning and I think, 'Oh I'm going to open up this store. I'm by myself, I'm taking a risk,'" she added. "Every day I feel like I'm risking my life."

She only opens the door for regular customers and "in the case that we don't know somebody, they usually have clothes with them, so we get the signal that they're here for that."

Otherwise the door stays shut and if someone were to get in and hold the place up, she says the answer is easy.

"I'd just let them take whatever they want because honestly it's not worth it," she said. "A couple hundred bucks it's probably not worth getting killed for. I wouldn't put up a fight."

On Saturday morning, Houston Police and Crime Stoppers plan to hold a rare weekend news conference for tips leading to Vasquez' killer.

The reward in the case is $30,000.

