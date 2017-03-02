Local husband, father deported back to El Salvador

Jose Escobar with his wife and two children (Photo: Provided)

A husband and father of two that was living in the United States illegally for years has been deported back to El Salvador.

We are told Jose Escobar is back in El Salvador as of Thursday evening.

Escobar came to the U.S. when he was 14 years old and has been trying to become a legal U.S. citizen ever since.

In February, during his annual check-in, immigration officials detained him and told him he would be deported.

Immigration Rights activist and Councilwoman Sheila Jackson Lee had been working to get his deportation delayed. She argued he needed more time after he was given bad legal advice.

ICE officials said Escobar was only allowed to stay in the U.S. as long as he did so he could get his affairs in order.

