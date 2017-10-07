Local group raises money for Puerto Rico

(Photo: Tostonazo - Facebook)

A local group is getting ready to go to Puerto Rico on Sunday. They're taking supplies and bringing tools to jump in and help rebuild the island after Hurricane Maria.

The group is called Tostonazo and is made up of local Puerto Ricans living in Houston.

So far, they have collected about $6,000 and have used the money to buy things like fans, mosquito repellent, and other basic necessities.

The group is selling merchandise like tanks, t-shirts, coffee mugs among other items on their website to raise money with the proceeds going to help rebuild Puerto Rico.

If you would like to help, check out their website here.

