Local families honor loved ones for 'Missing Persons Day'

Family members speak of their loved ones at a gathering at City Hall Sunday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Sunday marked Houston's third annual Missing Persons Day, an event where families only want to make sure their loved ones aren't forgotten.

The family members are part of a club none of them ever wanted to be a part of.

Everyone who gathered at City Hall Sunday afternoon carries a name and a story with them about a loved one, who to this day is missing.

They're praying society doesn't give up.

"We live and breathe it," said Joann Lowitzer. "It's hard to put into words, but it's like an eternal grief. For most there is no resolution, and it lasts until we die."

For Lowitzer it's been almost seven long years without her daughter Ali. She disappeared in 2010 after getting off the school bus.

She hasn't been since since.

Now Lowitzer has turned her grief into purpose by making Houston's Missing Persons Day a reality.

"Hope is the word for missing people," said Lowitzer.

And hope is what Joann and all these families carry with them everyday. They know the key to their loved ones' return, the break in the next case could come from a stranger, when they least expect it.

Thanks to Joann and her activism, Texas will commemorate its first Missing Person's Day this April 24. That's the same day Joann's daughter Ali went missing in 2010.



