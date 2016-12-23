Local church left in the dark after catching fire just days before Christmas

Leedale Missionary Baptist Church

HOUSTON - At the Leedale Missionary Baptist Church, faith is defying the darkness.

"I know by the grace of God, somebody out there will step up,” said Reverend Michael Easley, the pastor of the small northeast Houston church.

Easley is clinging to hope after fire destroyed the electric meter box to the building on Thursday. The damage left the Church that has stood for more than 80 years with no power and little money to repair the damage.

"I got a price of $8,844, and I said my God, what are we going to do,” said Easley.

He’s growing more desperate with the church’s annual Christmas day toy giveaway and service fast approaching.

In previous years, the church has never closed its doors. The lights have always remained on. But this year, things are different.

Leedale Missionary Baptist Church (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

"It's a dark Christmas about now because of the fact that we have no lights. If it gets cold, we have no heat. We don't have nothing." said Easley.

But they do have the good word and the message the pastor plans to deliver even if it’s done in the dark.

"Is there anybody out there that will give us a helping hand at this point?” asked Easley.

Anyone who would like to donate money to help the church can do so by donating to the Leedale Missionary account at First National Bank, account # 421196553.