Local cancer doctor ordered to pay $60k, given 5 years probation for misleading patients

Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - The Texas Medical Board has ordered a local cancer doctor to pay $60,000 in fines and serve five years probation for misleading terminally ill patients.

Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski is accused of offering controversial alternative treatments for cancer without telling patients about the potential risks.

Many of Burzynski's patients swear by him and he was twice honored by the Pope.

Some of his supporters created a Change.org petition that has over 55,000 signatures.

We're told he will be able to appeal.

(© 2017 KHOU)