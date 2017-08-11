Ricky Forney, James Forney, Angela Hughes were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed on Aug. 10. LMPD says it was during the search that a K-9 was exposed to suspected fentanyl heroin.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Louisville Metro Police Department K-9 is believed to have been exposed to fentanyl heroin, LMPD says, while detectives were executing a search warrant.

It happened in the 2500 Millers Lane on Aug. 10.

Three people were arrested: 30-year-old Angela Hughes, 34-year-old Ricky Forney, and 72-year-old James Forney.

Hughes and James Forney are charged with trafficking a controlled substance, assault on a service animal and the possession of drug paraphernalia. Ricky Forney is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, after the K-9 Josie was exposed, detectives had to administer three doses of Narcan. She was transported to the hospital. She continues to recover there. LMPD expects her to be released within the next few days if no complications arise.

Detectives said they found multiple bags of heroin packaged for sale, digital scales, mail matter, baggies, and cut. Cut, as described in the report, is used to extend the quality of heroin.

LMPD says the heroin that Josie was exposed to was not packaged but was laying loose.

