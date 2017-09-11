LIVE STREAM: Sept. 11 commemoration

Flowers were left at the North pool memorial site before a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial, September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

America remembers the victims of the Sept. 11th terror attacks with ceremonies across the country Monday.

Commemorations in New York begin at 8:46 a.m. ET with a citywide moment of silence marking the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center's North Tower. The second plane hit the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. ET.

President Trump will lead a moment of silence at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. ET, the moment American Airlines Flight 77 struck the building.

The fourth and final plane went down in Shanksville, Pa., at 10:03 a.m. ET, but the Flight 93 National Memorial ceremony starts earlier, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The names of each of the nearly 3,000 people killed by the attacks will be read aloud Monday at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

USA TODAY will provide live coverage of the ceremonies in New York and at the Pentagon in the player above.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM