List: Evacuation orders for Fort Bend Co. neighborhoods within levees

Andrew White (L) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat during Tropical Storm Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management released a list of mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders for neighborhoods near the Brazos River.

Many communities protected by Levee Improvement Districts (L.I.D.'s) may experience high water as levees could overtop, leading to failure in areas that have never flooded.

These are places where residents have never had to evacuate before and are now having to leave their homes.

After the water rises, depending on the water levels, residents may not be able to get in or out for two to three weeks as roads become inundated to depths which may surpass the capability of even the biggest pickup and semi trucks.

Emergency services will no longer be able to respond to emergencies in these flood zones. Residents who choose to stay make be cut off from local grocery stores for weeks, so they should make sure to have food available.

Those in single story homes must leave as the waters may rise higher than the roof line in some neighborhoods.

Mandatory Evacuations:

FBC LID #6; Dell Webb-Richmond, Veranda, Williams Ranch

FBC LID #7; Autumn Ridge, Blakely Bend, Clayton’s Bend, Foster’s Green, High Meadows, Lake Pointe, Meadowvale, Morningside, New Territory, Point Royale, Robinson’s Landing, Sanders Ridge, Spencers Glen, Stonehaven, Summerhill, Walkers Station, Wilkin’s Crossing

FBC LID #20; Kingdom Heights

FBC MUD #46; Brazos Crossing, Colony Lakes, Lake Bend Condominium, Water’s Edge at Colony Lakes, Rocky Creek Crossing,

FBC MUD #49; Oyster Creek Place, Oyster Creek Village, Pearl Pointe , Rustlers Crossing

FBC MUD #115; Riverstone

FIRST COLONY LID #1; Colonial Lakes Office Park, Creekshire, Heritage Colony, Lake Colony, Lakefield, Lakes of Austin Park, Lakeway, Lexington Colony, Magnolia Plantation, Old Mill Park, Oyster Creek Plantation, Plantation Bend, Plantation Colony, Plantation Creek, Plantation Park, Plantation Trails, Riverbend, Sugar Crossing

MUD #121; River Park, Williams Crossing

PALMER PLANTATION MUD #1; Flamingo Estates, Flamingo Island, HarborView Village, Lakeside Estates, Lakeside Village, Palmer Plantation, Peninsula, Swan Isle

PALMER PLANTATION MUD #2; Crescent Oak Village, Jade Island, Lakeshore Forest, Mustang Crossing, Parkview Village, Sunrise Bay, Villa Del Lago

Voluntary Evacuations:

FBC LID #2; Alcorn Bend, Austin Meadows, Austin Park, Briarwood, Chimneystone, Colony, Condominiums at Grants Lake, Crescent Lakes, Crescents on the Green, Edgewater, Englewood, First Colony

MUD #5 , Grants Lake, Lake Pointe, Lakes of Edgewater, Landing at Grants Lake, Lexington Meadows, Meadow Lakes, Oakland Oaks, Old Mill, Oyster Point, Rivercrest, Settlers, soldiers Field Court, Stephens Grant, Sugar Creek, Sugar Land Town Square, Sugarwood, Sweetbriar, Sweetwater, The Highlands, The Lakes, The Towns of Grants Lake, The Village on Royal Oak, Town Center Square, Travis Park, Villas of Sweetwater, Williams, Woodstream

FBC LID #10; Riverpark

FBC LID #11 (and the portion of Mud #116 within their levee); Greatwood , Canyon Gate

FBC LID #14; Avalon, Brazos Landing

FBC LID #15; Alden Springs at Riverstone, Auburn Manor, Avalon, Brookside, Cabrera Dr, Crescent View Estates, Crossing Cove, CVS Riverstone, Discovery at Riverstone, Edgewood, Enclave, Hartford Landing, Ivory Ridge at Riverstone, Ivy Bend, Kensington, Landmark, U Parkway, Majestic Point, Marble Bend, Meridian Park, Nandina, Noble Seven, Olive Hill, Pecan Ridge, Prestwick, Providence, Riverstone North, Sanders Glen, Satya River, Senova, Silver Grove, The Crossing, The Enclave, The Island, The Village, Vintage Trail, Waterside, Wetlands Park, Whisper Rock, Winding Waters

FBC LID #17; Telfair, The Crossing at Telfair

FBC LID #19; Creekstone Village, U Parkway, Lost Creek, Millwood, Shadow Glen, Stonebrook, Sweetbriar, The Orchard

FIRST COLONY LID #2; Alcorn Bend, Austin Meadow, Austin Park, Briarwood, Chimneystone, City Plaza, Colony Bend, Colony Cove, Colony Creek, Colony Grant, Colony Meadows, Colony Oaks, Colony Park, Colony Woods, Condominiums at Grants Lake, Creekside at Town Center, Crescent Lakes, Edgewater, Englewood, Englewood Place Estates, Englewood Place, First Colony Mall, First Colony MUD #5, Fluor Central, Grants Lake, Highlands Square, Lake Pointe, Lakes of Edgewater, Landing at Grants Lake, Lexington Meadows, Meadows Lakes, Oakland, Oaks of Alcorn, Old Mill Park, Oyster Point, Rivercrest, Settlers Grove, Settlers Park, Soldiers Field Court, Stephens Grant, Sugar Creek, Sugar Land Town Square, Sugarwood, Sweetbriar, Sweetwater, The Enclave at Lake Pointe, The Highlands, The Lakes, The Market, The Offices, The Towns, The Village, Town Center, Travis Park, Villas of Sweetwater, Williams Glen, Williams Grant, Woodstream

PECAN GROVE MUD; Greens at Pecan Grove, Pecan Grove Plantation, Pecan Lakes, Plantation Place, The Greens, The Grove, The Terrace

SIENNA PLANTATION; Avalon, Enclave, Hunnington, Pecan Estates, Sienna Acreage, Sienna Parkway, Sienna Plantation, Sienna Point, Sienna Steep Bank Village, Sienna Village, Southern Colony

MORE EVACUATION ORDERS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

© 2017 KHOU-TV